Bill Maher defended Woody Allen on his “Club Random” podcast Monday, saying that actors who refuse to work with the celebrated-turned-embattled filmmaker over the longstanding sexual abuse allegations against him are “a bunch of p–sies.”

“I respect the artist and the man,” Maher said to guest Katie Couric. At the time, Maher was discussing a myriad of topics, including his trust in news platforms and his new book “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You,” due May 21. Their conversation then pivoted to his thoughts about Dylan Farrow’s allegations against her adoptive father Allen that were profiled at length in the 2021 HBO documentary series “Allen v. Farrow.”

“I don’t think he committed that crime. There were two police investigations that exonerated him. I mean, what do you have to do in this country?” Maher said, who slighted actors who are skeptical of collaborating with Allen. “All these actors who won’t work with him anymore, some of them who made movies with him and regret doing that, what a bunch of p–sies.”

Maher, who mentioned he’s still friends with similarly “canceled” comedian Louis C.K., went on to say that doubts the account of actress and Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow in the doc.

“First of all, it’s a very improbable crime that they’re accusing him of. Plainly, the other party had motivation and was vindictive,” he said, referring to Farrow. “If you saw the documentary about it, it was all from her point of view. So first of all, I just flat out believe him. I believe a 57-year-old man didn’t suddenly become a child molester in the middle of a divorce proceeding and a custody battle in a house full of adults in broad daylight.”

When Couric mentioned there was “some pretty damning” evidence against Allen that wasn’t related to Farrow and Mia’s accounts, including Allen’s relationship with a high school student and his desire to see his girlfriend “dress up in little anklets, and Mary Janes, and baby doll dresses,” Maher continued to defend him.

“Do you think he’s the only guy who likes that?” Maher questioned while laughing. “Do you think he’s the first guy who wanted his girlfriend to dress in anklets and baby doll [dresses]?”

He added that Allen’s controversial preferences don’t “make [him] a pervert.”

“That’s what we grew up on, that’s what we find sexy,” Maher said.

Dylan Farrow accused Allen of sexually molesting her in her mother’s home in August 1992 when she was 7 years old. Allen, who was also criticized for dating and marrying Mia’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who he met when she was 10, has denied Farrow’s accusations.

