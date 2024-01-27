Bill Maher Mocks His Own Movie Appearances With Ideas for New Oscars Categories | Video

Maher’s category: “Best Use of a Real Life TV talk show host whoring himself out to make the movie seem more realistic”

Mid-way through Friday’s episode of “Real Time” Bill Maher used his middle-of-the-show bit for some jokes about the state of film and television awards. But his in suggestions for some new Oscar categories at the Academy Awards, the “Real Time” host ruthlessly roasted his own history of playing himself in various movies.

You can watch the clip at the top of the page now.

“The thing about the Oscars is they reflect society. That’s why we pay so much attention, partly. And things are always changing in our industry. Like streaming, you know, just changed the whole industry,” Maher began as he introduced the bit.

“This happens so often, so they have to come up with new categories for the awards. The Golden Globes came up with a new one this year that’s basically ‘a picture people liked,’” Maher continued.

“They become such self-congratulating, virtue-signaling boors that they had to go ‘oh yeah, let’s make a category for that, people actually paid to see something? Great,’” Maher said as he then explained the gag involved new Oscar categories, which were:

“Best editing of a film that’s still an hour too long.

Donald Trump attends a campaign event on Dec. 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa
Read Next
Trump's $83.3 Million Loss in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Suit 'Shows He Can Be Constrained,' MSNBC Analyst Says | Video

“Achievement and ethnic prosthetics.”

“Best achievement in replacing an actor who tweeted something offensive.”

“Best use of the freeze frame, followed by the words ‘you’re probably wondering how I got here.’”

“The Michael Bay coolest fireball award.”

“The least annoying picture where the plot is driven by a simple misunderstanding.”

“Best song performed by someone your niece can’t believe you’ve never heard of.”

“Best movie that opens with an armadillo scurrying across a highway.”

And then Maher got to himself with the final new Oscar category.

“Finally, Best Use of a Real Life TV talk show host whoring himself out to make the movie seem more realistic.”

From there it was nothing but clips from movies where Maher has done just that: “Iron Man 3,” “Primary Colors,” “Delivery Man,” “Gringo,” “House of Cards,” and “The Interview.”

“Boy I did a lot of that,” Maher quipped.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.