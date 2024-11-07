Bill Maher’s Latest HBO Special Hits Max in January

It’s lucky number 13 for Bill Maher, with the “Real Time” host set to debut his 13th and latest HBO comedy special. The comedian’s new special, dubbed “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” will be taped at the CIB Theater in Chicago and released in January on Max, the streaming service announced Thursday.

An exact date for the special’s January debut hasn’t been announced yet. As you might expect from the politically-oriented comedian, Maher teased the special will touch on American politics — and other, more personal matters.

“I almost called this special ‘You Won’t Feel Safe’, because if you’re purely a team player in American politics, you won’t,” Maher said in a statement. “This one is for the 80% of Americans who want to see crazy called out no matter where it comes from. And the last twenty minutes on my sex life, that’s for everybody.”

Maher made his first HBO special in 1989, and his most recent one, “#Adulting,” came out in 2022. His “Real Time with Bill Maher” show continues to air each Friday night and is currently in its 22nd season.

Executive producers for his 13th special include Marc Gurvitz, Marcus Raboy, Neal Marshall, and Maher. Rhonda Freeson is listed as a producer.

Nina Rosenstein, Max’s EVP of Late Night and Specials Programming, said Maher’s “comedic commentary has been an extraordinary part” of HBO for decades.

“We truly value his steadfast commitment to honesty and humor, which we know will be front and center in his next special.”

Maher is set for his first post-election “Real Time” show on Friday, where Michael Douglas will join him as his one-on-one guest. John Heilemann, Puck’s chief political columnist and Sarah Isgur, a senior editor at The Dispatch, will be his panel guests.