Bill Maher Lays Into Kamala Harris Over Playing Victim in Memoir: ‘Nothing’s Ever Kamala’s Fault’| Video

Bill Maher took aim at former Vice President Kamala Harris while discussing the role of gender in politics, and accused the once presidential hopeful of being a prime example of why the left keeps losing elections.

During Friday night’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher,” the comedian tackled the divide in American politics, noting “that divide is on steroids now and getting worse.”

As he continued, Maher called on the women of the Democratic party to “look tough” and stop “perpetuating victimhood, especially when it’s false.”

He added, “It’s not a great advertisement for leadership.”

Here’s where Maher laid into Harris, as he called out the title of her new memoir, “107 Days,” which details her 2024 presidential campaign. Maher made it clear he wasn’t a fan of the title, as he added, “It should’ve been called, ‘Everyone Sucks But Me.’”

He continued, “‘107 Days’ is a victim’s title cause, get it, she only had 107 days to win. Yeah, and a billion and a half dollars. And a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump. But, in ‘107 Days,’ nothing is ever Kamala’s fault.”

Maher then blasted Harris for all the people she blamed for her failed presidential bid, including former President Joe Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom and more.

Watch the full segment below.

Before concluding his message, Maher added, “Oh geez, it’s like a scene from ‘Bridget Jones Runs for President” for Christ’s sake.”

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs Fridays on HBO.