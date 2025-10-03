MSNBC host Jen Psaki labeled former President Donald Trump a global “joke” this week, following a series of viral clips that have sparked renewed questions about his wellness, particularly from the Democrats.

In a confrontation caught on camera earlier this week, Rep. Madeleine Dean told House Speaker Mike Johnson, “The president is unhinged. He is unwell.” Johnson replied, “A lot of folks on your side are too,” a remark widely interpreted as a tacit comment on Trump.

The clip, along with a separate video showing world leaders laughing at Trump, circulated widely Thursday. The moments also came just days after Trump posted and deleted a doctored AI video promoting a “miracle bed” called “MedBed” as a new healthcare effort.

“The whole thing is completely cuckoo for cocoa puffs,” Psaki said during Thursday night’s episode of MSNBC’s “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.” She discussed the “MedBed” situation and said that Trump’s failure to realize it was fake was alarming because “not only should the president have realized that because of well, everything about it, but the president also should have realized that was not actually his voice in the video.”

She continued: “He did not actually do an Oval Office address about MedBeds, but still Trump posted that to his Truth Social page and then deleted it.”

Psaki then shifted her attention to Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Levitt who defended the president’s bizarre behaviors, saying it was “refreshing” that the country has a president who is “open and honest” and enjoys posting memes.

“Doesn’t quite answer the question on why her boss posted an AI generated video that clearly wasn’t his voice,” Psaki said.

Psaki went on to break down other instances in which Trump displayed what some are deeming as “unhinged” behavior that has others outright laughing at him, including fellow world leaders.

“Trump also proudly bragged that he ended a war between the nations of Azerbaijan and Albania, despite the fact that the two countries were never actually at war,” Psaki said. “About a week later, at a press conference with the prime minister of the U.K., Trump made the same bizarre claim … Albania and Azerbaijan are not and have never been at war, but they are now laughing at us.”

Psaki concluded her remarks, calling Trump the global laughing stock.

“All around the world, Trump is the butt of the joke, and it’s a little less funny to many people living here,” Psaki said.

You can watch Psaki’s full segment in the video above.