Bill Maher Mocks George Bush Nostalgia During the Pandemic: ‘Bush Would Have F—ed This Up Too’

Apparently some people remember 2001-2009

and | May 8, 2020 @ 10:14 PM Last Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 10:17 PM
bill maher says george bush would have fucked up the coronavirus response like trump

HBO

Over the last three years people have frequently compared Donald Trump unfavorably to the last Republican president to preside over a series of wholly preventable disasters — George Bush. Specifically, it’s common for people to say very nice things about the 43rd president and suggest he would have handled these disasters well., especially given how the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is going.

But on “Real Time” Friday, Bill Maher wasn’t having it, and during the mid show bit, he made it plain when he said he thinks the 43rd president would have been almost as bad as he thinks Trump is.

The joke came at the end of a frequent Bill Maher routine, “I don’t know it for a fact, I just know it’s true,” something he hasn’t done in a while. Rather than belabor the point, we’ll just list them all for you below:

Also Read: Bill Maher Rips Democrats for Caring About Tara Reade Accusations: 'Exactly What Republicans Want'

“I don’t know it for a fact that quarantine self-haircuts are better than what you’d get at Fantastic Sams. I just know it’s true.

I don’t know it for a fact that people are going to fuck their first Tinder match after quarantine, I just know it’s true.

I don’t know it for a fact that employees at Sears have no idea there’s been a lockdown, I just there’s know it’s true.

I don’t know it for a fact that the Kardashians are deciding which sister to sacrifice to the virus to stay relevant [laughs] that’s very mean, I’m just kidding.

I don’t know it for a fact that Dr. Birx cries in her car. I just know it’s true.

I don’t know for a fact that Melania tells Trump, ‘Not tonight, I might be asymptiomatic (sic). Asymptiomatic? Something like that.

I don’t know it for a fact that Lou Dobbs drinks his hot dog water. Not really related to the crisis, but sort of.

I don’t know it for a fact that you’ve been through so many categories on Pornhub you’re thinking of clicking on the one where the chicks are giants! [laughs] I haven’t heard about that one.

I don’t know it for a fact that somewhere a Jewish mother is complaining to her son, ‘You never call. You never Zoom.’ I just know that one’s true.

I don’t know it for a fact that your wife thinks about Gavin Newsom during sex. It’s true.

And I don’t know for a fact that Bush would have f—ed this up too. Not as bad. But he would’ve.”

Also Read: Bill Maher Jokes That Joe Biden Was 'Asked to Social Distance Even Before the Virus' (Video)

Earlier in the show, during the monologue, per usual Maher ran through a grab bag of topics drawn from the week’s news. For instance, Cinco de Mayo, “or as we call it here in Hollywood: cultural appropriation day,” about which he said “Trump supporters, they love Cinco de Mayo. They celebrated this year by putting salt on the rim of their disinfectant.” A reference, of course, to the time Trump literally suggested people could fight coronavirus by injecting disinfectant into their lungs. (You can’t. Don’t do that.)

“Of course if you really want to get high you gotta eat the worm at the bottom of the Windex bottle, that’s how you really. Look, I love that holiday, always have. Lived out here for a long time. I partied by myself. I did. I was in the kitchen. I made tacos and guacamole and margaritas,” Maher contined. “I wrecked the whole place. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave this for the cleaning lady.’ Then I remembered: I’m the cleaning lady.”

Maher also talked about the disturbing news about the possibility that Asian giant hornets have been established in North America. “Did you see this? — we’re getting an invasion of Asian murder hornets. That’s what they’re calling it in the press because they never try to scare people. Asian murder hornets. Trump said ‘Impossible, I banned their flights in January.'”

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Bernie Sanders is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, where the presumptive Democratic nominee — former Vice President Joe Biden — is expected to take on President Donald Trump.   

But before then, the race was filled with a number of candidates eyeing the Oval Office. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE