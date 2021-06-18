We've Got Hollywood Covered
Bill Maher Pokes Fun at Joe Manchin: He’s a ‘Democrat Except on Matters of Policy’ (Video)

“Real Time” host offers up “24 Things You Didn’t Know About [the West Virginia Senator]”

Rosemary Rossi | June 18, 2021 @ 10:01 PM

Bill Maher had a little fun – OK, a lot of fun – Friday night at the expense of Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative Democrat from West Virginia, who is irking his colleagues on the left by opposing the party’s sweeping election bill.

Although Maher was sympathetic to the senator because he’s “in a state that is the Trumpiest state in the nation” — 69% of voters in West Virginia went for Donald Trump – the “Real Time” host thought there was no time like the present for a “24 Things You Didn’t Know About Joe Manchin” segment.

Reading a list as if Manchin was reading it, Maher began.

“I’m a Democrat except on matters of policy.”

“When liberals call me a c—sucker I say, ‘It’s pronounced Koch.'”

“To avoid being branded an elitist, I black out two of my teeth.”

“I always root for the overdog.”

“Lindsey Graham once accused me of being a closeted Republican.”

“I once actually peed on a parade.”

“Before stopping a coyote from attacking a child, I like to hear the coyote out.”

And lastly…

“I wish people would stop saying I really want to be a Republican. I don’t. But I wouldn’t mind being invited to one of Matt Gaetz’s parties.”

You can watch the entire segment above, which also includes Maher and the panelists agreeing that the Democratic party needs more lawmakers like Manchin. No, really.