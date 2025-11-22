Bill Maher Slammed by Fans Over ‘Muslim Week at the White House’ Joke: ‘I Can See Why You’re Not Touring Anymore’ | Video

Bill Maher faced criticism online after he joked it was “Muslim week at the White House” following visits by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Maher made the quip during Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher,” where he roasted Trump’s “bromance” with MBS and called out the prince for “OJ-ing” reporter Jamal Khashoggi. The comedian also weighed in on Mamdani’s chummy visit with Trump, who he imitated when he joked: “I don’t understand Islam. Why wait for the afterlife to enjoy the 72 virgins? That’s what Jeffrey Epsteins are for on Earth.”

These jokes didn’t necessarily land online, with several fans speaking out against the rhetoric on X. “I can see why you’re not touring anymore, my man,” one user responded Friday evening.

A second wrote, “When did Bill Maher become such an insufferable dbag? Listening to him talk about Democratic Socialism and Muslim people hurts my intelligence.” A third chimed in with, “You continue your streak of unfunny.”

In fact, one user curtly responded with a simple, “Go f–k yourself.”

However, not everyone was offended by Maher’s monologue, as several fans dropped the cry-laughing emoji beneath the episode highlight. One fan even wrote, “I’m not gonna lie Bill Maher is pretty funny. You have to watch this.”

Another added, “Ok that was funny Bill.”

The “Muslim Week” joke also appeared to land flat with Maher’s in-studio audience, as it prompted an awkward round of laughter.

Of course, Maher addressed several other topics during his monologue, including a dig at Trump for his “Quiet, Piggy” remark to a female reporter.

“No, Trump is very touchy about the Epstein thing. Since a reporter asked him, did you see this … I think it was on Air Force One, brought up that issue and Trump said to her — it’s a woman reporter — ‘Quiet, Piggy,’” Maher said. “And then, listen to this, at the press conference the next day, his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, spun this by saying, ‘It’s actually admirable. It’s the president being frank and open and honest. That’s good.’”

Maher added: “Well, in that case, shut up, bitch.”

Watch Maher’s monologue above.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” will return with new episodes on HBO in January 2026.

