Bill Maher Playfully Calls Bill O’Reilly ‘a Cheap F–k’ to His Face During Food Price Debate

Bill Maher playfully jabbed guest Bill O’Reilly as a “cheap f–k” after the latter complained about the cost of a cheeseburger at his hotel.

The spirited back-and-forth took place during Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher,” where the conservative commentator blamed the high cost of living on why Republicans lost big on Election Night this past Tuesday.

“The reason that Democrats won is because people were angry. They were angry because there were promises made by President Trump to lower food prices and gas prices,” O’Reilly noted during the “Real Time” discussion panel. “But food is up. The place where I am staying in L.A., [a] cheeseburger [costs] $36. I can buy a cow for $36.”

He continued: “So, when you’re working for a living and you have to pay these high prices in the grocery store, you’re not happy … and when you’re not happy the incumbency loses every time — all the way back to John Adams.”

While fellow guest Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) followed up O’Reilly’s commentary with analysis of his own, Maher seemed more interested in circling back on the conservative pundit’s $36 cheeseburger comment.

When asked if he ordered the pricey dinner item, O’Reilly scoffed and responded, “No! You kidding? I went to In-N-Out Burger.”

O’Reilly’s confession left Maher baffled, inspiring Moskowitz to jokingly ask if he should take the “con position to In-N-Out Burger.”

“No, no. But he’s got 20 best-sellers,” Maher responded. “I mean, what a cheap f–k.”

Although, O’Reilly didn’t appear to bothered by the jab, as he went on to defend his food choice. “Listen up, it’s not about the money,” he said. “It’s the principal of the thing, you know? If every American would rebel against this kind of gouging, not just in food but everywhere, prices would have to come down.”

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.