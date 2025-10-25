Andy Beshear Defends Gavin Newsom After Bill Maher Claims the Trump Trolling Has ‘Jumped the Shark’

Andy Beshear stood by his Democrat peer Gavin Newsom after Bill Maher called out the latter’s social media trolling of Donald Trump.

The governor of Kentucky, who appeared on “Real Time With Bill Maher” Friday, maintained a united front for the Democratic party, as he vocally applauded his fellow governor for the work he’s done in California.

The discussion kicked off when Maher suggested Newsom — who has repeatedly mimicked Trump’s feisty social media style on X this year — had “jumped the shark” with his online antics.

“Is that something you endorse? Do you think it’s an effective technique? Would you do it? Should we keeping doing? Should we stop doing it?” Maher grilled the Southern politician.

Initially, Beshear didn’t address Newsom’s social media behavior and instead addressed the Calif. governor’s Prop 50 measure, which will authorize temporary changes to the state’s congressional district maps — directly combating similar action being done in Texas.

“He taking the fight back,” Beshear noted. “I wish we didn’t have to be there. I wish we didn’t have to do it. But, once Texas changed the rules of the game, we all have to play by the same rules. And so, I appreciate his leadership there.”

Maher then cut Beshear off, noting this wasn’t an example of trolling, rather a strategy tackling a real issue.

“He’s pushing back in his way,” Beshear went on. “It’s not my way. It’s just not me. But I think everybody has to take their style and do what’s best for their people. But I think he is standing up. I think he’s pushing back and I think it takes all of us in our own ways.”

Beshear later expressed that he was feeling optimistic heading into midterm elections.

“I think people don’t like extremism and people feel the country may have swung too far one way and now is swinging too far the other way and it’s impacting their daily lives,” he concluded. “But, even before we get to midterms, the Democrats are going to win the governorship of both New Jersey and Virginia. We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

New episodes of “Real Time With Bill Maher” air Fridays on HBO.