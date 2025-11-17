Bill Maher and Patton Oswalt Get Heated Over Whether Democrats Have Gone Too Far Left | Video

Bill Maher and Patton Oswalt got heated while arguing over whether Democrats have gone too far left.

On Monday’s episode of Maher’s podcast “Club Random,” the host and actor went back and forth on whether the Left needs to trend more center. The conversation began with a disagreement about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before Maher went down a long list of the ways the party has gone too left.

“The Left freaked out about a lot of bulls–t,” Maher said. “Gender, race, parenthood, schools, homelessness, crime, the border, education. We stopped being a scientific people.”

“The Left certainly stayed scientific,” Oswalt responded.

“No, they didn’t!” Maher exclaimed.

“Why not,” Oswalt asked.

“Because they think gender bullshit that they went way too far with — that’s not scientific,” Maher finished.

Maher has grown increasingly exhausted with both sides of the political aisle lately. On last week’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” episode, the host slammed Republicans and Democrats for tackling the important issues of a “dead pervert’s emails” as their first order of business after a long government shutdown.

“We can get back to the important business of government, reading a dead pervert’s emails. We’re doing this again?” he bemoaned. “I feel like I’ve seen this movie four times … There’s just always more.”

Maher continued: “Does everyone have emails? When you get elected, you’re given your security badge, the key to your office and this is your box of Epstein files. Release them endlessly.”

