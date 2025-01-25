Bill Maher Roasts Pete Hegseth After Confirmation: ‘My Drag Name Is Miss Ogynist’ | Video

Ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth was confirmed as Donald Trump’s new Secretary of Defense on Friday. The vote was narrow, it required Vice President JD Vance to break the tie, in part because 3 Republicans defected to vote with Democrats due to Hegseth’s history of alcohol abuse and the accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct against him (which he denies).

Mid-way through the latest episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher briefly touched on Hegseth in order to roast him during the mid-show gag. Yep, it was the return of “Things you don’t know about…” in which Maher reads from a list of joking ‘facts’ about a public figure that emphasizes some of their more serious flaws. In this case, it was “24 things you don’t know about Pete Hegseth.”

“When Trump first asked me to be Secretary of Defense, I said, Secretary, I ain’t no woman,” Maher, reading a fake quote attributed to Hegseth, said as the gag began.

“I don’t know the meaning of surrender, or last call,” Maher continued.

“I got the idea for Concerned Veterans for America from veterans saying, ‘we’re concerned about your drinking,’” Maher joked.

“My favorite sex position is where my wife lies face down and I’m 10 miles away fucking a cocktail waitress,” Maher continued, this time referring to the multiple accusations of marital infidelity against Hegseth.

“My ancestors are Norwegian, which is why you often find me sleeping outside with the dog,” Maher said.

“I hold the Guinness record for a number of times being told by a bouncer, ‘please don’t touch the dancers,’” Maher went on.

“I think Amelia Earhart is proof women can’t drive,” Maher added.

My drag name is Miss Ogynist,” Maher japed.

“And I have a tattoo on my penis that reads, ‘you must be this tall to ride,” Maher concluded.

Watch the full sketch below: