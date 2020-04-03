Bill Maher Says Trump Has Handled Coronavirus About as Well as Bush Handled 9/11 (It’s Not a Compliment)

“Real Time” host thinks they both screwed things up horribly

and | April 3, 2020 @ 8:36 PM Last Updated: April 3, 2020 @ 8:44 PM
Bill Maher Donald Trump Mitch McConnell Ron DeSantis Real Time coronavirus

HBO

Since 2017 it’s been fashionable among critics of Donald Trump to call him a uniquely terrible president — in particular, it’s common to compare Trump negatively to George W. Bush, often due to how people think Bush did a good job after the 9/11 attacks.

One person who doesn’t agree with that assessment is Bill Maher, who on Friday’s episode of “Real Time” used his “New Rules” segment to talk about what he sees as direct similarities between Trump and Bush. Specifically, that he thinks the Trump administration has responded to the coronavirus pandemic about as well as the Bush administration responded to the 9/11 attacks.

And no, he definitely wasn’t giving Trump a compliment.

Also Read: Bill Maher Returns With Backyard Monologue, Vintage Laugh Track in 1st Coronavirus Quarantine Episode

“I’m all for rallying around the flag but let’s not rally around the guy who missed all the red flags,” Maher began.

“Yeah, America has been slow and inefficient in responding to this crisis. And yet our leader’s approval rating is up. Because that’s what we do. In times of crisis, our leaders get a bump in the polls, whether it’s justified or not. Because a crisis is no time to think. And rallying around the President is just one of those irrational things we do in a crisis like hoarding Charmin or praying. Especially if the President says he’s a wartime leader, which this President says he is,” Maher said.

“Unfortunately, that is a war on science. You know Americans have made this mistake before,” Maher continued, before bringing up Bush.

“On September 11th 2001 as President Bush was reading ‘My Pet Goat’ to school children, an aide whispered in his ear, ‘America is under attack.’ And he sat there looking like he forgot to turn off the stove,” Maher said.

(This is true by the way. Bush sat in that classroom for almost 7 minutes without him or his staff doing anything in response to the worst terrorist attack in US history.)

Also Read: Bill Maher Calls for Death to the Cruise Ship Industry on a Coronavirus-Filled, Audience-Free 'Real Time' (Video)

Maher continued: “His response was, ‘The attack can wait, let’s find out what happened to the goat.’ And then of course, because this is America, Bush’s approval rating went up. After the attack the Bush people, much like the Trump people now, said ‘Who could have imagined this?'”

“Well in both cases, experts,” Maher said. “Yeah, experts did. Bush was repeatedly warned that al Qaeda could crash a plane into the Pentagon, and the FBI reported that weird holy men were training at US flight schools practicing the flying part — no interest in landings. And then there was the famous memo entitled ‘Bin Laden determined to strike in US.’ Veronica Mars could have put this together in 40 minutes. Al Qaeda did everything but send Bush an email that said ‘September 11th, save the date.’

“Now was this current crisis preventable? Not all of it, of course, but we could have done what South Korea did,” Maher continued. “Their nightmare started the exact same day ours did but while Trump shut up experts, happy talked and lied his ass off, South Korea put a strong testing program into place. Tracing people. And today they have 21 times fewer the cases and 30 times fewer deaths. They didn’t have to do a big lockdown, like we do. So their pets aren’t always looking at them like, ‘Don’t you have someplace to be?'”

Also Read: Bill Maher Mocks Chris Matthews' Accuser, Defends Married Guys Who 'Want to Flirt for 2 Seconds'

“If this is a war, Trump lost it in January, he’s not FDR or JFK. He’s LOL” Maher joked. “So it’s more than a little disturbing that he’s getting a bump in the polls from all this. A bump which tells us we’re once again entering into rallying-around-the-leader time, around the guy who made it worse. Come on, toilet paper is now more valuable than the dollar.”

But, Maher continued, “we do have actual heroes here. They’re working in hospitals, doctors on the front lines. Stockers at grocery stores and cashiers at weed dispensaries. But not Trump. Let’s stop doing this thing where we delude ourselves into lionizing someone just because they were there when the s— hit the fan.”

Maher then made the point that in his view, the problem isn’t just Bush or Trump, but Republicans in government generally, noting that then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani overrode recommendations by NYPD and “put the city’s emergency command center in the one place it was most likely to be wiped out: in the World Trade Center, after it had been bombed the first time.” (That is also true by the way.)

“The root problem we got here is Republicans are better at politics and so they get elected but once in office they can’t do anything because their idea of government is dismantling government,” Maher concluded. “So let’s also skip the ‘we need to be less partisan’ virtue signaling when it’s obvious Republicans have a proud, proven legacy of government dysfunction syndrome. Yesterday it was Bush and Giuliani. Today, it’s Trump and McConnell and Ron DeSantis, and we can only be safer when every last one of them is voted out.”

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
1 of 52

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE