Add Bill Maher to the Volodymyr Zelenskyy fan club. And the reason for his gratitude goes beyond the acknowledgment that the Ukraine president has proven that “the world still needs grown-ass men,” as he puts it. It’s also because Zelenskyy’s bravery and cool head in the time of absolute crisis has triggered the libido of women out there.

“Guys, you can go on about how masculinity is itself toxic or you can be horny for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but you can’t do both,” the comedian said to his female audience on Friday night’s “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

He’s got a point. The internet is filled with women (and men) gushing over Zelenskyy like he was a Harry Styles/Drake/John Wicks hybrid, with all having at least a little crush on the pres for truly legit reasons.

“If I’m being honest, Zelenskyy gives me a lady boner,” “Badassery is sexy as f—,” and “I wanna bang Zelenskyy,” Maher said, reading a few social media posts.

“Could it be that as much as women may want to create the perfect man, there’s always going to be a little bit of toxic mixed in with our masculinity and no amount of training will turn us into your favorite ‘Twilight’ character,” he explained.

He turned to the images coming out of Ukraine of women fleeing the country with their children while “every able-bodied man in Ukraine is sticking around to fight and maybe die.”

“It’s not always a great advantage being a man, and toxic though we may be, we do sometimes come in handy,” Maher continued. “As much as you may not want to admit it, there’s a direct correlation between all these lady boners for Zelenskyy and the fact that he’s what people used to call a ‘man’s man.’ He can’t share right now; he’s killing Russians. Turns out after 200,000 years there’s still a lot of ‘another tribe is coming to kill us.’ And when that happens, you want a little ‘big dick energy.'”

Watch Maher’s entire New Rules segment about Zelenskyy in the clip at the top.