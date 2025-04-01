Bill Maher Won’t Dish on His Trump Dinner Until ‘Real Time’ Later This Month

Bill Maher teased that more details are forthcoming on his buzzed-about White House dinner with President Donald Trump.

The Monday night gathering — which also included Kid Rock and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White on the guest list — marked the first time the comedian and “Real Time” host was invited to the White House, and Maher knows his fans are eager for his unfiltered impressions.

Instead of telling all, however, Maher is making us wait — and plugging the return of “Real Time” to HBO later this month.

“Hey everybody, thank you for all the interest in my dinner with the president last night – I promise, all will be revealed on the next ‘Real Time’ on April 11,” he wrote on social media. “As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway!”

Someone not staying so tight-lipped? Longtime Trump supporter-turned-entertainment bizz ally Kid Rock. The musician, born Robert James Ritchie, joined “Fox & Friends” first thing Tuesday morning to insist that Maher — who has a famously contentious relationship with the president, including one lawsuit — had his “mind blown” after meeting.

“Trump is the type of person you have to meet him to understand him,” he said. “Me and Dana said there has never been anyone whoever met the president who has walked away without saying, ‘Wow, what a great guy.’ [He’s] so funny and engaging and so smart. Bill even said to me after … He goes, ‘Wow, that was’ — everybody’s mind was blown, even the president’s.”

According to Kid Rock, the meeting included talk of policy, a tour of the president’s private residence, viewing of the Gettysburg Address in the Lincoln Bedroom and an enthusiastic shared disdain for “wokeness” in America.

“Man, we’re trying to show people that even though we’ve been hard on each other when you get face-to-face maybe we can have more civility in the country and try to bring people together,” the musician said Tuesday. “That was my whole intention.”

As recently as Sunday, Trump expressed reluctance about the meeting with Maher, which was brokered by Kid Rock directly.

“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, Trump,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

“I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting,” Trump continued. “The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, Me, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn’t stand, they wouldn’t applaud, they wouldn’t smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn’t be in any way ‘nice.’”