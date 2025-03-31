Trump Agrees to Meet With Bill Maher as a Favor to Kid Rock

President Donald Trump said he has agreed to meet with perennial critic Bill Maher as a favor to their shared friend, Kid Rock.

“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, Trump,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

“I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting,” Trump continued. “The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, Me, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn’t stand, they wouldn’t applaud, they wouldn’t smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn’t be in any way ‘nice.’”

“Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the legendary Dana White will be present,” the president concluded his message. “It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

The update comes after Maher laid into Republicans during his “New Rules” segment on Friday’s “Real Time.” On his HBO show, the host said he refuses to join the Right because he doesn’t want “to live in North Korea.”

“Republicans dance like Trump now. They may name weapons systems after him. They’ve even dressed like him with the trademark suit and tie, available exclusively at Banana Republic,” he noted. “All these super macho guys eating the ass of another man.”

Maher also acknowledged Trump’s speech from earlier this month in the episode, pointing out that the president incorrectly stated that the country spent $8 million on making mice transgender.

“Here’s the important thing about this: the fact that President Trump got this wrong isn’t what bothers me… What’s worrisome about it is that nobody around the president would dare tell him that transgenic is not transgender,” he explained. “It makes you think that if Trump came down one day and his fly was open, Republicans wouldn’t tell him. They’d just start showing up with their flies open.”

The comedian also touched upon another of Trump’s latest talking points on Friday: his unconstitutional belief he could achieve a third term as president since, as he put it on Sunday, “there are methods.”

“At the end of Trump’s first term, there were still some people who would occasionally correct him on little details, like, ‘You lost that last election.’ But now we have Lauren Boebert saying we must rally behind President Trump to secure his third term, something Steve Bannon is advocating for as well,” Maher said. “You just know that soon the entire Republican Party will be on this page. OK? There’s no fuzz on this. It’s as clear as 123 — presidents get two terms, not more, no matter how wonderful you think they are. It’s written in black and white in the Constitution. Guys, you know this is wrong. You know in your heart this is the moment when Rome stops being a republic. So come on, be like those mice and grow a pair of balls.”

Indeed, Trump told “Meet the Press” earlier on Sunday that while it’s too soon to think about (hypothetical) re-election since he’s focused on his current second administration, “A lot of people want me to do it.”

“I’m not joking,” he insisted. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”





