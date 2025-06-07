Bill Maher Jokes the Musk-Trump Feud Is Like if ‘Godzilla Was on Ketamine and King Kong Had a Combover’ | Video

Bill Maher vowed that he wouldn’t “pretend I can really think about anything other than the Trump-Elon thing” during his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time.” He was referring of course to the very bitter (and weird) public fight between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Maher compared the matter to “‘Godzilla vs. King Kong’… if Godzilla was on ketamine and King Kong had a combover.”

“Man, these guys were so close, it was like Brangelina or benniffer,” Maher continued, joking that Trump and Musk also had their own couple name, “Elump.”

“What happened… this has been brewing for a while, okay, people, the first sign was last week at Elon’s little going away party. Remember that? And Elon showed up with a black eye…. he said it was because he was roughhousing with his kid and the kid clocked him. And yeah, I believe that,” Maher continued. “And so Trump said, ‘I offered him a little makeup… and he turned it down.”

“And then Trump said, ‘which was interesting.’ Yeah, weird. Elon, what sort of man turns down makeup?” Maher added, at which point he caught his audience up on the blow by blow. This included how Musk called Trump’s “big beautiful bill” a “disgusting abomination,” how Trump said Musk has “Trump derangement syndrome,” and how Musk said Trump’s tariffs will cause a recession.

Maher also amusingly flubbed the last bit, saying “erection” to laughter from the audience before correcting to “recession.”

Maher also reminded viewers how Trump claimed Musk was only mad “because I took away the mandate for his electric vehicles, which nobody really wants anyway,” and how Musk angrily declared Trump wouldn’t even be president without his help. “And then the s— got real. And Trump said, ‘Well, you know what, Mars is, a s—hole planet,” Maher joked.

Maher then noted how Musk has even claimed Trump is somehow implicated in the Epstein files and is actively covering it up, adding, “now this is just a war that is going back and forth and back and forth, and the stakes are so high because the winner faces Blake Lively.”

“That’s where we are with this. The latest update is tomorrow. Apparently, Elon is going to be coming by to the White House to pick up his CDs and the mixtape they made together… But it looks like it may go from a war of words to a you know, other stuff, because Trump is now saying he might cancel Elon subsidies and Elon’s contracts. Cool. So I guess in the end, Elon did save the taxpayer money,” Maher quipped.

You can watch the whole monologue below: