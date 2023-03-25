Bill Maher may have said he didn’t “want to give Donald Trump the satisfaction [of] talking about him,” but he did anyway on Friday night’s “Real Time,” and this time it came with a warning to Democrats who are hoping for an indictment for the former president.

“There is an ex-president out there now who’s going to be arrested possibly. And he is talking about violence in the streets of his supporters,” Maher said, referring to Trump’s escalating rhetoric about the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into hush money paid Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. Thursday night, Trump posted a message on Truth Social about “potential death and destruction” if he is charged.

“I just would like to go on record of, of saying, I think this is a colossal mistake if they bring these charges,” Maher said. “I mean, yes, he’s done a lot of bad things and I’m sure he did this. Everything they accuse him of having done, he did.”

“But, first of all, it’s not going to work, ” Maher continued. “It’s going to be rocket fuel for his 2024 campaign. And it’s just going to look to Mag Nation like, ‘Oh, you know, you tried with Mueller, you tried with Ukraine, you tried with January 6th. Now we go to the porn star. Really? You’re down to that?”

The comedian began the show with an immediate takedown of the former POTUS, poking fun at what many – including Trump himself – are assuming will be a criminal indictment.

“Between March Madness bracket and Stormy Daniels, what a week for big busts, huh?” he joked. “Yes. All week, everybody’s been on pins and needles because we thought the word was going to come down that Trump was going to be indicted and arrested. And it’s true. Trump may be indicted in a criminal investigation, and everybody in this country said the same thing: ‘Which one?’ It’s the one with Stormy Daniels. Trump is the first guy ever to pay a porn star to shut her mouth.”

You can catch a small clip from Maher’s opening monologue above and this week’s “New Rules” by clicking here.