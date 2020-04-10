Bill Maher Worries That the Coronavirus Quarantine Has Turned Him Into a Millennial

“Now I see why they’re so depressed,” host of “Real Time” jokes

and | April 10, 2020 @ 7:45 PM Last Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 8:16 PM
Bill Maher Coronavirus

HBO

In the latest episode of “Real Time,” and the second to have been filmed from his house due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, Bill Maher joked that all this time in isolation has turned him into a millennial. But, he said, he understands “why they’re so depressed” — aside, of course, from the fact that Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary.

“I don’t know what else to do with my time,” Maher said during his opening monologue, filmed, like last week, from his backyard and also like last week interspersed with audience laughter courtesy of stock footage. “I’m home, I waste a lot of time on the internet. I binge watch TV. I have food delivered. Oh God, I’m becoming a millennial.”

“Now I see why they’re so depressed,” Maher continued. “And they are pretty depressed this week. This was a rough week for the millennial. Bernie Sanders, I’m sure you heard, dropped out of the race and his supporters are taking it very hard. They did not expect Bernie to quit. They say it just proves that he is part of the conspiracy against Bernie Sanders.”

Also Read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Leaves Intensive Care 'in Extremely Good Spirits'

Maher continued by talking about newly-minted presumptive nominee, Joe Biden. “That’s right, the fate of the earth rests on Joe Biden. The forces of light will be represented by Mr. Joe Biden, or as the Jedi call him, ‘Obi-Wan Where Am I?'” Maher joked.

“Joe keeps doing these video updates from his basement,” Maher continued, referring to videos Biden started posting after public appearances became difficult in the era of social distancing. “It’s not encouraging — one was just him down there for 45 seconds going, ‘What did I come down here for?'”

And, of course, Maher talked about Donald Trump and, in Maher’s view, how horribly Trump has been handling the coronavirus crisis. “Meanwhile Trump, of course, does these daily briefings for like 90 minutes. And I’ve gotta give it to this guy. He will stay up there until it is clear that he has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about. He’s like the toddler in the car with the plastic steering wheel who thinks he’s driving.”

“And Trump, I love this, no masks,” Maher said. “He says he doesn’t see himself wearing a mask. No that’s forever. No he will not wear a mask. He says, ‘It’s enough work putting on my face.”

Also Read: Bill Maher Says Trump Has Handled Coronavirus About as Well as Bush Handled 9/11 (It's Not a Compliment)

Maher concluded his monologue joking about conditions in Los Angeles, some smutty health recommendations from officials in New York, and how Boris Johnson has recovered from being infected with COVID-19. We’ll have video as soon as it’s available.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Bernie Sanders is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, where the presumptive Democratic nominee — former Vice President Joe Biden — is expected to take on President Donald Trump.   

But before then, the race was filled with a number of candidates eyeing the Oval Office. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE