Bill Maher Says He Was Wrong About Trump Tariffs: ‘I Gotta Own It’ | Video

Bill Maher said he has been proven wrong about his belief that President Trump’s tariff plan was going to wreck the economy.

The veteran comic, during the latest episode of his “Club Random” podcast on Monday, said he agreed with those who projected the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, which were announced in early April, would result in the economy being “tanked” by the Fourth of July.

“I would have thought — and I gotta own it — that these tariffs were going to f–king sink this economy by this time — and they didn’t,” Maher said.

A moment earlier, he noted how the stock market has reached record highs and that it does not look like the country is on the verge of a 21st Century Great Depression when he drives around town.

His comments stand out, considering he originally lambasted the tariffs in April. At the time, Maher said on his HBO show “Real Time” that using tariffs to try and get a better trade deal with China was a “completely a–backwards” approach.

His new podcast episode dropped a day after the U.S. and European Union announced a trade deal that puts a 15% tariff on most EU goods coming into the States. The U.S. and China are also expected to extend their agreement to not introduce new tariffs for another 90 days as the two countries continue to discuss a larger trade deal.

