Whitney Cummings Tells Bill Maher She Hates Being Labeled a Conservative: ‘I’m Not Loyal’ 

Whitney Cummings said she is not a fan of being labeled a conservative by Fox News — or being labeled anything in particular when it comes to politics — based on her public comments and jokes.

Cummings, during a Monday appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, said right-leaning outlets read too much into her recent comment about guns on Maher’s other show, HBO’s “Real Time.”

“I’ve always been a very liberal person, maybe even a ‘libtard.’ But once you have a kid, you start having thoughts that have been characterized as conservative,” Cummings said during her “Real Time” appearance on June 6. “As soon as I had a kid, I was like ‘I need a gun. Now.’”

That joke was picked up soon after by Fox News anchor Jesse Watters, who covered it on his primetime show.

Cummings, on Monday, said she would prefer that did not happen whenever she touches on political topics.

“Fox News is like ‘Whitney, now that she’s a mom, is a conservative.’ I was like, ‘ugh,’” Cummings said.

Maher added that was a “perfect example” of a clickbait headline, a topic the two comedians discussed earlier in the podcast.

“They know the truth is not what they write. But it’s an opportunity to jump in there and go ‘Whitney’s a Republican now!’” Maher said.

A moment later, the “2 Broke Girls” co-creator said neither the Democrat or Republican label works for her.

“I’m too left for the right, I’m too right for the left,” Cummings said, which drew approval from Maher. “I’m used to being an outsider. I was a goth kid.”

She added: “I’m not loyal, you know — I’m not even loyal to an NFL team. I was an Eagles fan, but when the Michael Vick thing happened, I was like ‘Bye, bitch. I’m a Commanders fan now.’ As soon as your behavior is bad, I’m out.”

You can watch the full Maher-Cummings podcast below; the section mentioned above is around the 68 minute mark.