Oliver Darcy Expands Status Newsletter With ‘Power Lines’ Video Podcast

Veteran media reporter Oliver Darcy is adding another layer to his popular Status newsletter with the launch of a new video podcast, dubbed “Power Lines,” that will debut on Friday.

Darcy detailed the new podcast to TheWrap on Tuesday morning, saying it is a necessary addition when looking at the media landscape in 2025. “Links are dead” on social media, he explained, further noting that the “Google pipeline [for written stories] is drying up.”

Adding the video podcast will provide a great opportunity to attract new fans to Status via social media, he said. Darcy also revealed that clips of the podcast will be posted on “all” of the major platforms, from X to YouTube to TikTok.

“Video attracts more attention — we don’t want to be two-dimensional [at Status],” Darcy said. “Audiences get to know you a little better with video.”

New episodes of “Power Lines” will be released every Friday, filling the current gap in Status’ schedule; the newsletter, which has about 85,000 subscribers, typically publishes Saturday through Thursday.

Darcy launched Status last year after spending several years as a media reporter for CNN. Status gained quick attention when it broke the news last September that New Yorker writer Olivia Nuzzi had engaged in a “personal relationship” with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she had profiled for the magazine.

“Power Lines” will be co-hosted by Jon Passantino, who followed Darcy to Status earlier this year after a five-year run at CNN and prior stops at BuzzFeed, AOL and Fox News. The show, which will be produced by Chris Corcoran’s In The Arena Studios, will be focused on the media industry, as one would expect.

Variety was the first outlet to report Darcy’s new podcast on Tuesday.