Fox Nation Enters the Live Sports Arena as the Exclusive Broadcast Partner for Professional Bull Riders

Fox Nation is entering the live sports game with a new partnership with the PBR, the Professional Bull Riders. Starting on Aug. 8, the network will be the exclusive Friday night broadcast partner of the “PBR Friday Night Live” series, which will begin in Sunrise, Florida.

Throughout the fall, Fox Nation will air 10 “Friday Night Teams” broadcasts from across the country. This will culminate on Oct. 24 with the league’s championship opener at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of the live events, Fox Nation will launch Season 2 “Last Cowboy Standing” starting on July 11. The reality series follows eight amateur bull riders as they try to enter the individual bull riding competition, Unleash the Beast, all in the hopes of one day joining a PBR team.

“We could not ask for a better partner to kick off our first foray into live sports. PBR is an incredibly unique sport with an unrivaled, passionate fan base, and it’s a great addition to the entire Fox Nation viewer experience,” Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation, said in a Tuesday statement.

“We’re thrilled to build on our strong partnership with Fox Nation to deliver live coverage of ‘Friday Night Teams’ and the second season of ‘Last Cowboy Standing,’” Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and commissioner, added. “Kid Rock’s ‘Rock N Rodeo’ was a breakout hit in May for Fox Nation, proving that their devoted audience is eager for exciting Western sports content. The Fox platform is a perfect stage to showcase our athletes’ stories of grit, courage and determination.”

PBR is known as the world’s premier bull riding organization. The organization sees more than 1,000 bull riders competing in over 200 events annually. In 2024, PBR saw 1.43 million fans attend its in-person event, and its broadcasts reached more than 288 million households in 67 countries and territories, according to the athletic organization.