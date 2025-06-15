Bill Murray Says It’s Easy to Tell Wes Anderson Yes: ‘I’m Not Going to be Disappointed’

To date, Bill Murray has starred in 10 of Wes Anderson’s 12 films. He plays God in the latest, “The Phoenician Scheme,” which was released May 30 and also stars Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Benedict Cumberbatch. Telling the director yes is an easy decision, Murray explained in an interview with The Times published Saturday.

“At this point I just say, ‘What time? Where are we going?’ Because from his first script I knew exactly what he wanted to do,” the actor said. “I’m not going to be disappointed in what we make.”

Murry is currently on tour with cellist Jan Vogler, whom he met on a flight.

“We met boarding a plane in Berlin and I said, ‘Are you going to fit that thing [his cello] in the overhead?’ And he looked at me like I was mentally handicapped and said, ‘It has its own zeet,” the actor said. “Not only does it have its own zeet, it has a zeet in first class, and it has the window zeet in first class.’”

The pair had dinner in Brooklyn and became friends. The duo are joined by Vogler’s wife, violinist Mira Wang, as well as by pianist Vanessa Perez on their tour. The show features Murray “bounding around the stage reading Walt Whitman and singing ‘I Feel Pretty’ from ‘West Side Story’.”

“The audience are expecting maybe it’s going to be funny because I’m in it,” Murray said. “Or maybe it’s going to be grim because there are three communists.”

The show dates back to 2017, when the foursome performed together in Australia, Iceland, Germany and the US.

Read the interview with Bill Murray at The Times.