Bill Nye Joins NowThis News as Guest Correspondent (Exclusive)

Bill Nye is the newest guest correspondent for NowThis News.
He’s joining the millennial-focused outlet just days ahead of the general election after helping launch its new “NowThis Earth” channel spearheading a recent series of swing-state PSAs encouraging the audience to #VoteForScience.
Nye will be a correspondent for the NowThis Earth channel and will host a nonpartisan video series encouraging young audiences to #VoteForScience in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maine, South Carolina and Georgia. In the clips, he will highlight local climate issues and provide information on when and how to cast a ballot.
“The 2020 election will determine how our lawmakers address the climate crisis today and long into the future,” said Nye in a statement.“I’m excited to join the NowThis effort to inform their large young audience about climate issues state-by-state. We want to inspire young people to vote for the vital changes we need right now to preserve our environment for generations to come.”
“Young audiences are passionate about understanding the human impact on our planet and finding solutions to the climate crisis,” added NowThis president Athan Stephanopoulos. “We’re thrilled that a trusted scientist like Bill Nye with a wealth of experience communicating to young people has joined us to inform and inspire our audience about the issues that will define the 2020 election.”
NowThis has been doing high-profile partnerships ahead of the election, notably linking up with the Oprah Winfrey Network in September to create videos based on issues that matter most to Black women.
Content from NowThis — which recently unionized — reaches nearly 70% of all Americans in their 20s and has attracted a total monthly American audience of 120 million, according to Nielsen data. Now this is the most-watched mobile news brand globally.
According to the company, NowThis audiences are five times more likely to engage with coverage on sustainability than on any other topic. In the last year, those audiences have racked up nearly 600 million views on coverage of the issue.
All the Stars Arrested at Jane Fonda's 'Fire Drill Fridays' Climate Change Protests (Photos)
Actress Jane Fonda has been leading "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protests in Washington, D.C. every Friday since October. In addition to being arrested many times herself, a number of Fonda's famous friends and colleagues have shown up to protest alongside her -- and many got booked as well. Check out a few of the famous faces here, along with some speakers and activists.
Sam Waterston, who plays Sol on "Grace & Frankie," lent his support at the first rally on Oct. 18.
The actress turned activist was arrested for a second time on Oct. 25.
Fonda's longtime friend Ted Danson was also arrested Oct. 25.
Rosanna Arquette was arrested on Nov. 1 after staging a sit-in alongside Fonda at the Hart Senate Office Building.
Catherine Keener was also arrested on Nov. 1 at the Hart Building.
Fonda spoke from the Capitol steps during her fourth rally on Nov. 8.
Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield joined Jane Fonda on Nov. 8.
Fonda's "Grace & Frankie" daughters -- Brooklyn Decker and June Diane Raphael -- joined the Nov. 15 Fire Drill Friday.
Raphael plays Fonda's elder daughter, Brianna, on the Netflix comedy.
Decker plays Fonda's younger daughter, Mallory.
Raphael waved to supporters after she was arrested at the Russell Senate Office Building.
Robert Kennedy Jr. was also arrested on Nov. 15.
As was "CSI" actress Marg Helgenbeger.
On Nov. 22, model/actress Amber Valetta was arrested.
As was "Covert Affairs" star Piper Perabo.
Diane Lane gave a defiant look as she was cuffed on Nov. 22.
"Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage joined the cause on Black Friday, Nov. 29 -- though he wasn't arrested.
Paul Scheer, who plays June Diane Raphael's husband on "Grace & Frankie," also joined the Nov. 29 rally.
And was arrested afterwards.
Sally Field was arrested during the Friday Drill Friday on Dec. 13.
"Happy Endings" star Casey Wilson was all smiles as she was arrested on Dec. 20.
"Orange Is the New Black" star Matt McGorry is used to playing a cop, not being arrested by one.
Famed author and feminist Gloria Steinem can add environmental activism to her list of causes.
On Dec. 27, Lily Tomlin joined Fonda outside the Capitol.
Joaquin Phoenix -- fresh off his Best Actor win at the 2020 Golden Globes -- joined Fonda on Jan. 10 and was arrested.
Martin Sheen, who plays Fonda's ex-husband on "Grace & Frankie," also marched Jan. 10.
