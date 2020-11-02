Bill Nye Joins NowThis News as Guest Correspondent (Exclusive)

Bill Nye is the newest guest correspondent for NowThis News.

He’s joining the millennial-focused outlet just days ahead of the general election after helping launch its new “NowThis Earth” channel spearheading a recent series of swing-state PSAs encouraging the audience to #VoteForScience.

Nye will be a correspondent for the NowThis Earth channel and will host a nonpartisan video series encouraging young audiences to #VoteForScience in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maine, South Carolina and Georgia. In the clips, he will highlight local climate issues and provide information on when and how to cast a ballot.

“The 2020 election will determine how our lawmakers address the climate crisis today and long into the future,” said Nye in a statement. “I’m excited to join the NowThis effort to inform their large young audience about climate issues state-by-state. We want to inspire young people to vote for the vital changes we need right now to preserve our environment for generations to come.”

“Young audiences are passionate about understanding the human impact on our planet and finding solutions to the climate crisis,” added NowThis president Athan Stephanopoulos. “We’re thrilled that a trusted scientist like Bill Nye with a wealth of experience communicating to young people has joined us to inform and inspire our audience about the issues that will define the 2020 election.”

NowThis has been doing high-profile partnerships ahead of the election, notably linking up with the Oprah Winfrey Network in September to create videos based on issues that matter most to Black women.

Content from NowThis — which recently unionized — reaches nearly 70% of all Americans in their 20s and has attracted a total monthly American audience of 120 million, according to Nielsen data. Now this is the most-watched mobile news brand globally.

According to the company, NowThis audiences are five times more likely to engage with coverage on sustainability than on any other topic. In the last year, those audiences have racked up nearly 600 million views on coverage of the issue.