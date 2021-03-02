Bill Nye Teams With Seth MacFarlane for New Science Series at Peacock

Peacock picked up a new science series from Bill Nye and “Cosmos” producer Seth MacFarlane, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Hosted by the longtime TV scientist, “The End Is Nye” is billed as a “scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way.”

According to Peacock’s description, the series sends Nye “into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.” Topics will range from “viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare.”

The series will be executive produced by Nye and MacFarlane. “Cosmos” alum Brannon Braga will serve as executive producer, showrunner and director on all episodes.

Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, where MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door production company has an overall deal, will produce the series. Fuzzy Door’s Erica Huggins also executive produces for Fuzzy Door, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald is executive in charge of production.