Bill O’Reilly Says Christiane Amanpour Only Apologized for Israel-Hamas Comments Because She ‘Wants a Paycheck’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly thinks Christiane Amanpour only apologized for her Israel-Hamas comments because she “wants a paycheck.”

On Friday’s episode of “No Spin News,” the host suggested that the only reason the CNN chief international anchor apologized Monday for comments about the Israeli hostages being treated better than many Gazans in the wake of their release as part of a cease-fire deal with Hamas was to cash her paycheck.

“Amanpour kind of got around that by not mentioning Trump but trying to make a comparison, as you just said, an equivalency between how the Gazan civilians are treated with the heavy hand of Israel, of course, as opposed to how the hostages who are kidnapped are treated,” O’Reilly said. “But she did apologize, and that’s because she wants a paycheck.”

On Monday, the CNN chief international anchor took back comments she made as Hamas released all 20 living hostages. She stated earlier in the day that the Israeli hostages might have had it easier than everyday citizens in Gaza.

“Now, earlier live on air, I spoke about what a day of real joy this is for Israeli families whose loved ones are finally being returned from two years of horrific Hamas captivity, and for civilians in Gaza who finally had reprieve from two years of brutal, deadly war,” Amanpour said in her apology. “I noted that for the hostages who are finally home, it’ll take a long time for them to recover mentally and physically, but I regret also saying that they might have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips.”

She continued: “But that was insensitive, and it was wrong. From speaking to many former hostages and their families, like everyone, I’ve been horrified at what Hamas has subjected them to over two long years. They’ve told me, as you’ve just heard, their stories of barely being able to breathe in the tunnels, not being allowed to cry, being starved, and made to dig their own graves. And of course, today, some of the hostages are coming back in body bags.”