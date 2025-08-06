Bill O’Reilly Says Trump’s ‘Personal Vendetta’ Conspiracy Probe Against Hillary Clinton and Others Has One Big Hurdle | Video

Bill O’Reilly firmly believes the Trump administration’s push to indict Hillary Clinton, James Comey and others in the supposed Russian collusion fraud is a “personal vendetta” – but sees a major hurdle in it amounting to much.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Talking Points Memo,” O’Reilly pointed out that if Attorney General Pam Bondi goes through with her threat to present evidence of the conspiracy to a grand jury, it would happen in New York City or Washington. D.C.

The trial’s inevitable venue could become a headache and a hurdle for the effort.

“Now, a grand jury is just like you and me — regular folks,” O’Reilly said. “There’s more of them than in a sitting trial. And they have to select a venue, and that’s going to be a problem for the Trump administration because all of this alleged conspiracy fraud took place in and around Washington, D.C., and New York City. Remember, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign headquarters was in Brooklyn. Going to be tough to get it out of there. I mean, you might be able to get into Virginia because that’s where the CIA is – Langley –but boy, you’re not going to be able to get it into Florida, Texas, or a red state.”

He continued: “So, Bondi is going to have to go into very, very liberal precincts and present her case in front of a federal grand jury. Now, they are more disciplined than local juries, state juries, no question. But that is a hurdle.”

This latest fraud conspiracy sparked after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on “Fox and Friends” weeks ago that Clinton, Barack Obama and others manufactured intelligence to derail Trump after his 2016 victory.

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s landmark 2019 report found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia at the time, but did determine that it made efforts to interfere in the election.

