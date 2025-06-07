Bill O’Reilly Bats for Trump to Pardon to 4-Year-Old Immigrant With Serious Illness: ‘Has to Be Exceptions’ | Video

Even Bill O’Reilly knows when enough is enough.

The conservative commentator who has long supported strong border security went to bat this week for President Trump to issue humanitarian pardons to certain undocumented immigrants, using the example of a young child with a serious illness being treated at a Southern California hospital who was granted a pass by Homeland Security.

“I was happy to see this story,” the “No Spin News” host said Friday.

But first, some Biden-bashing: “Thanks to President Biden, the FBI has spent more than a million manpower hours investigating problems stemming from the open border,” he said.

“Now, on Tuesday of this week alone, 2,200 illegal migrants were taken into custody,” he continued. “That’s a lot for one day. That’s a 37% jump from the week prior. So, they’re stepping up. ICE is stepping up its raids and … keeping them contained. They’re not out on the street anymore. The White House is pleased. Trump wants this. That’s why it’s happening.”

He also noted that since Trump has been president, there have been 67,000 undocumented migrants taken in and about 65,000 deported, but “there are exceptions, or there should be, and there are.”

“Homeland Security, which controls ICE, has to make exceptions here,” he said. “One of them is little Sophia Vargas, a four-year-old Mexican girl with a very serious illness. She’s being treated in Southern California in a hospital there. Her mother, who took her across the border illegally in 2023, has been detained by ICE. But ICE is now giving the family a humanitarian waiver, which is the right thing to do. All right? We have to save this girl’s life.

“Now, I would, if I were President Trump, pardon her. I’d say, “You can stay on a humanitarian basis.” Nothing wrong with that. Sophia and her mom do not pose any danger to us, and it’s a humanitarian thing.”

Watch the monologue in the video above.