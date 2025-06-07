JD Vance Finds Out About Musk’s Epstein-Files Posts During Theo Von Interview: ‘S— Missile!’ | Video

JD Vance found out Elon Musk had alleged Donald Trump is in the Epstein files in real time — but unlike the rest of us, he was doing a live podcast. Vance was being interview for Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” when the host noted, “Elon just hit the airwaves today.”

“Oh man,” Vance replied. Von then added, “The f–king s–t missile is in the cannon” before he read Musk’s tweet.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote on X. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” Musk added. The extremely former DOGE chief deleted the post sometime Friday night.

“This is one I haven’t even seen. I haven’t even seen this one before,” Vance told Von before he described the accuastion as “total BS.”

“Jeez. Man. Well … so just so your audience is aware, when is this going to air? Like, tomorrow or two days from now?” Vance asked.

Von joked that the show was airing within minutes before reassuring Vance that wasn’t the case.

“I’m just saying, like, presumably when this comes out, people are gonna know more about this than even I do because this kind of happened on the plane when I was coming on down here,” Vance added.

Musk and Trump entered into a very public dispute on Thursday morning. The war of words played out on X and in the White House.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told White House reporters the same day. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Trump also said he believes he would have won the state of Pennsylvania and the 2024 Election with or without Musk.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Musk tweeted, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” In an additional tweet, the billionaire accused Trump of expressing “such ingratitude.”

Trump has also said he believes Musk is incensed because his proposed Big, Beautiful Bill would cut the federal electric vehicle tax credit. “Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here,” Trump said of Musk. “He only developed [a] problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

Musk deleted his tweets tying Trump to the Epstein files sometime Friday or early Saturday.

His tweets inspired Democrats California Rep. Robert Garcia and Massachusetts Rep. Stephen F. Lynch to ask U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel to unseal the files.

“We write with profound alarm at allegations that files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have not been declassified and released to the American public because they personally implicate President Trump,” the letter read.

In February Bondi released over 100 declassified documents pertaining to Epstein, the so-called “first phase” of a larger release. The documents are heavily redacted and largely disappointing got those who hoped to gain real insight into the investigation.

Trump was asked about another release of documents in April, but said he was unsure of when anything else would come out. “I don’t know. I’ll speak to the Attorney General about that. I really don’t know,” the president explained.

Watch the interview with JD Vance in the video above.