Trump’s Response When Asked if He Sees JD Vance as His Successor: ‘No’ | Video

Donald Trump doesn’t appear interested in the political future of his current vice president.

In a clip released Monday, Trump was asked by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier if he thought JD Vance would have his endorsement for the next election. Trump’s response was pretty definitive.

“No, but he’s very capable,” he said. “I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.” Ouch.

BRET BAIER: Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor? The Republican nominee in 2028?



PRESIDENT TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/JunY7nYJ9o — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2025

While Trump has gone out of his way to humiliate Vance in public before, he has also repeatedly said he wants to run for a third term. That of course is legally impossible since the 22nd amendment to the U.S. constitution explicitly forbids presidents from being elected to more than 2 terms. In addition, if a president leaves office before the halfway point of a presidential term, their successor is only allowed to run for election one time. Whether the Supreme Court in its current state — a right wing majority consisting of mostly Trump appointees — would, should this issue come before it, uphold the clear text of the document they’re all sworn to protect and obey, remains to be seen.

Others are also curious about where the Republican Party goes after Trump’s second term in the White House wraps up. Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo asked Vance about his plans for the 2028 election last Sunday.

“We’ll see what happens come 2028,” the vice president said. “But the way that I think about this is, the best thing for my future is actually the best thing for the American people, which is that we do a really good job over the next three and a half years.”