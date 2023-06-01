Bill O’Reilly still doesn’t think Joe Biden will wind up running for re-election in 2024 – and the first replacement who comes to mind is Michelle Obama.

O’Reilly, podcaster, author and former top-rated Fox News host, was a guest Thursday on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.” O’Reilly has said before on the syndicated radio program, considered the heir apparent to Rush Limbaugh, that Biden has no intention of seeking re-election.

“Bill, we also want to ask you about where you think we are here with Biden,” co-host Sexton said. “You’ve said on this show before that you still don’t buy that he’s going to be the eventual Democrat running for president. Are you with that still? And how do you see that playing out? Because we’re getting pretty deep into into the season now.”

O’Reilly seemed to think that even later in the game, there’s a much simpler way out for Biden than most people are imagining.

“Not really if you understand the process,” O’Reilly said. “So up until the day before the Democratic convention, you can have a new nominee come out of nowhere. And like if Michelle Obama decides to run at the last minute, they’ll hand her the nomination and she’d have to campaign or do anything. That’s the way the system works. So it’s a first ballot if there’s no first ballot.”

O’Reilly also seemed to think Democrats would unify behind a fresh candidate – any fresh candidate.

“Biden’s not going to campaign,” O’Reilly said. “He can barely get out of bed. And I do stand behind my prediction that he will not run. And Democrats are scrambling now to find anybody to take his place. Nobody wants him to run. Nobody.”

“I was going to say, Dr. Jill Biden [does],” co-host Travis said.

“Right now, she wants him to run because [Washington D.C.] is the perfect city for her,” O’Reilly said. “But the guy – and believe me, the shoe is going to drop on him about the Hunter Biden bribery stuff that’s coming down the pike. And that’s going to be a much bigger story than whatever Trump has to face.”

Hear O’Reilly’s comments in the video below: