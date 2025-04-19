Bill O’Reilly Says He Has Evidence Democratic Activists Were ‘Piped In’ to Disrupt GOP Town Halls | Video

Bill O’Reilly says he’s discovered that disruptive outbursts and confrontations at separate Republican congressional town halls this week was not “the regular folks coming out” as intended, but activists who were organized – and in three cases, bailed out from jail – by the Democratic party.

“So now Congress is on a break, all right?” the former Fox News host said on his No Spin News channel Friday. “The senators and representatives go back to their districts, and many of them hold town hall meetings … they go in, and locals express their concerns to their elected representatives the way it was designed to be by the Founding Fathers. Well, now it’s being corrupted.”

O’Reilly played clips from two examples of upended town halls from last week: Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who was jeered in Lee County over his answer to heated questions about deported El Salvadorian Kilmar Abrego Garcia; and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose rowdy Georgia town hall led to three arrests before getting underway.

In Grassley’s case, the Iowa gathering went the other kind of wild when he answered a question about the status of the alleged MS-13 gang member by saying: “The president of that country is not subject to our U.S. Supreme Court.”

“Those people didn’t want to hear what Grassley had to say,” O’Reilly said. “They were all activists. They were organized. That wasn’t organic. That wasn’t the regular folks coming out. … So we investigated. That was organized by the Lee County Democratic machine. They seeded that audience with all these activists who were going to yell at Grassley. Now, the media didn’t report that. I don’t even think the local media in Iowa reported it. It was, ‘Oh yeah, everybody’s mad.’ No, not everybody’s mad. The Democratic activists — the far-left people — are mad.”

O’Reilly did not name his sources or suggest how he would have known that organized activists were in the crowd. Meanwhile, police were called to Greene’s town hall in Acworth, Georgia, and O’Reilly played footage of one man being tased as he’s dragged from the event by officers.

“So again, same thing. These were activists,” O’Reilly said. “They were piped in there to attack Marjorie Taylor Greene, which they did.”

O’Reilly lamented that the people in both places were deprived of their chance to meet with representatives because of the disruptions – and the lack of media coverage in both cases.

“Now, a final kicker on the Georgia thing: the three arrested were bailed out by the Cobb County Democratic Committee,” O’Reilly said, again without attribution. “Jeez.”

“Now, if Republicans had done that, it would have been ‘fascist, Nazis, racist,’ you know,” he concluded. “But the Democrats can get away with it because the press won’t cover it. So, so terrible.”

