Bill O’Reilly Gravely Warns ‘People Are Going to Get Hurt’ if Zohran Mamdani Is Elected NYC Mayor | Video

Bill O’Reilly is obviously no fan of progressives, but the “No Spin News” host put on his gravest face Wednesday while talking about the possibility that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, will win in November – saying “a lot of people are going to get hurt.”

The former Fox News host turned gloomy as he was looking through the latest poll numbers, which show Mamdani – whose approval ratings came out an equal 47% “approve” and 47% “disapprove” – in the lead over Andrew Cuomo, current Mayor Eric Adams, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

“A lot of people are going to get hurt if Mamdani wins,” O’Reilly said, adding that he thinks Adams will drop out, adding “I still think that it’s not a lock for Mamdani.”

That’s when the normally light-hearted O’Reilly’s demeanor turned dark – even for him.

“We’re going to suffer if Mamdami gets elected,” he said. “He’s 33 years old. He’s never really had a serious job. This is the toughest city in the world to run, New York City. He’s going to walk in, the cops are going to hate him because he called the police agency, the NYPD, racist. They’re going to hate him right off the bat, OK? And that, that’s huge.”

O’Reilly said the other municipal agencies – like garbage removal and other critical city services, will also turn on the progressive boss and see him as “an amateur.”

“And then he’s going to try to tax everything that moves,” O’Reilly continued. “I hope he taxes the rats. Everything that moves is going to be slapped. Remember, Albany doesn’t have to sign off on a lot of stuff. He can do it himself by executive order.”

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens, has said he plans on sweeping economic and social reforms, including free city buses, universal child care and a rent freeze. He’s pledged to build 200,000 new affordable housing units, set up five city-run grocery stores and raise the city’s minimum wage to $30 by 2030 – all paid for by taxing affluent New Yorkers and corporations.

“So he’s going to try to get money from … affluent people, the working people, and give it to the people who are poor,” O’Reilly said. “And those are the people that are supporting Mandami, poor people. And we got plenty of them in New York City, as you know. And a lot of them given up hope. They said, ‘Look, I, I can’t compete … but I want stuff. Give me stuff because I can’t earn it. I won’t earn it.’ Whatever. So, I want you to hand it to me. And that’s what Mandani’s rap is. Castro the same thing. Fidel Castro same thing.”

