Bill O’Reilly Calls Jet Blue ‘America’s Worst Airline’ With 55% of Flights Delayed, Slams Buttigieg: ‘What’s Pete Doing?’ (Video)

Bill O’Reilly called Jet Blue “totally out of control” for its recent struggles with flight delays, taking a swipe at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the process – a little more than a year after losing control at a Jet Blue counter over a delayed flight of his own.

The podcaster and former Fox News host made the comments Monday on his “No Spin News” podcast, saying the airline hasn’t improved “one iota” since he was caught on camera berating and cursing at a Jet Blue employee because his flight to Turks and Caicos was delayed more than three hours last April.

“Jet Blue is totally out of control in the year and a half since I did my thing – and look it up,” he said. “And with Pete Buttigieg in charge. What’s Pete doing? Taking private jets, and he won’t tell us how many private jets, even though we’re paying for them.”

O’Reilly quoted statistics purportedly showing delayed flights from over the weekend that showed JetBlue with far more delayed flights than its competitors. JetBlue did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday.

“United Airlines 34 percent, Delta 31, JetBlue a whopping 55 percent, American Airlines 40 percent canceled flights,” O’Reilly said. “Now it’s a little bit deceptive because they will keep you waiting there, the airline companies, for six or seven hours and that goes under the ‘delay’ category all right? Because they don’t want to cancel the flights.”

Watch the entirety of O’Reilly’s sky-high rant in the video clip above.