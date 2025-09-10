Bill O’Reilly Says Trump Has ‘Stalled’ on 3 Major Issues, and It Shows: ‘He’s Paying a Price … He’s Tired’ | Video

Bill O’Reilly says whatever momentum Donald Trump may have had coming out of the 2024 election is gone – and getting it back won’t be easy.

“The Trump administration hits a wall,” the conservative commentator said on his “No Spin News” show Monday night. “So, he’s everywhere and he’s paying a price for it. His hands hurt. Uh, slouched over a little bit. He’s tired.”

The usually Trump-friendly former Fox News host attributed the stall-out to three major issues that the president campaigned on – Ukraine, China trade and the Israel-Hamas war – but also suggested that in his first months in office, he just tried to do too much.

“There has not been a president in modern history in the first seven months who has tried to reform the government as much as Donald Trump has,” O’Reilly said. “That is a true historical statement. FDR would be second because he walked into the Great Depression. … [Trump] made promises and he wants to keep them, but right now he’s stalled. Let me back it up.”

On Ukraine, O’Reilly said: “So you’ve got Ukraine, which Donald Trump thought he would solve very quickly, but Putin is not the same president that Trump dealt with five years ago. Putin now is a certified psychopath. He does not want to stop the killing. Very hard to negotiate with a person like that.”

On China trade: “This is huge. [President Xi] is playing a little bit of a game waiting to see if Trump can get anything out of Putin.”

On Hamas: “Just today, two Palestinians assassinated six innocent people in Israel. And Hamas applauded it. … You know, you anti-Israel people out there, if you don’t see the evil coming out of Hamas and those terrorists … there’s nothing I can do for you.”

There’s not much Trump can do on those issues right now, either, O’Reilly said, and it’s starting to show: “Trump is stalled on all three of those things right now. It frustrates him.”

O’Reilly also noted recent polls showing that Americans are having serious concerns about the economy – but suggested that not only are things not as bad as people seem to think, but there might be a glimmer of hope right around the corner.

“Unemployment in the USA is 4.3%,” O’Reilly said. “Four years ago under Biden, it was 4.8%. Inflation right now is 2.7%. Four years ago, 5.4%. So obviously the nation is better off now than it was four years ago under Biden. Not even debatable.”

But Trump is starting to feel the weight of the promises he made about the economy, O’Reilly said. Especially given the way polling is going.

“Do you approve of the way Donald Trump is handling employment and jobs?,” O’Reilly said. “Approve 38, disapprove 51. That’s not a good number for the president … people are waiting to see, but they’re not happy right now. I think that’s accurate.”

“CBS poll, again, questionable poll,” O’Reilly said. “Do you think the U.S. economy is getting better? 27%. Worse 56%. That is a tough number.”

O’Reilly has little hope for the wars and China trade at the moment, but on the economy, he says the Trump administration may be days away from relief – but even that’s not a sure thing.

“So at this point the Trump administration has lost some momentum,” O’Reilly said. “However, next week interest rates will probably be cut. That could provide a storm surge for Trump. I don’t know if it will. Nobody can predict these things.”

Watch the entire monologue in the video above.