Rupert Murdoch Would Not Publish Trump-Epstein Letter Without 100% Authenticity, Former California Senator Insists | Video

Barbara Boxer is certain Rupert Murdoch wouldn’t have allowed the Wall Street Journal to publish the Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein letter without 100% verification.

While speaking with Katy Tur on MSNBC, the former California senator explained that she had been asking people if they really thought the conservative owner of WSJ would have let the organization run the letter with authenticity proof. She added that the letter is beyond Trump’s smoking gun – it’s his “five-alarm fire.”

“This isn’t left and right. This is right and wrong,” Boxer said. “And I think we’re seeing a new definition of evil as we look at what happened to these children as told by them. Now, as grown-ups, women who are strong and together. And I believe this birthday book is not just a smoking gun. I think it’s a five-alarm fire for Donald Trump.”

She continued: “Do you really think – I ask everybody rhetorically – that Rupert Murdoch, who owns The Wall Street Journal, who is such a conservative and supporter of Trump, would have printed this if he didn’t make sure this was real?”

Play video

On Monday, WSJ published a letter from a book from Epstein’s 50th birthday that included a letter written and signed by Trump. The organization reported in July that Trump contributed a suggestive entry in a leather-bound compilation of birthday messages for then-50-year-old “pal” Epstein in 2003, writing that “We have certain things in common” and “May every day be a new wonderful secret.”

Trump has denied the existence of the letter since the initial July reporting – and now is spinning that the signature does not match his. The president filed a lawsuit claiming libel against Rupert Murdoch and Dow Jones, WSJ’s publisher, seeking damages “not to be less than $10 billion dollars.” He also sued the original story’s reporters, Joe Palazzolo and Khadeeja Safdar.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time. “That will be an interesting experience!!!”

Watch the full MSNBC clip above.