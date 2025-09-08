Murdochs Resolve Family Trust Succession Dispute, Ending Legal Battle

The Murdochs have resolved their ongoing legal battle over the family’s trust, which holds control to the future of the News Corp. and Fox Corporation media empire.

The settlement will see new trusts established for Lachlan Murdoch, Grace Murdoch and Chloe Murdoch. Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch will cease to be beneficiaries in any trust holding shares in News Corp or Fox Corporation.

The departing beneficiaries will receive cash, which will be funded from the proceeds of a sale of 14.2 million shares of News Corp Class B common stock and approximately 16.9 million shares of Fox Corporation Class B common stock previously held by the MFT.

Meanwhile, a holding company will be established for the remaining trust beneficiaries and own all of the remaining Fox and News Corp. shares previously held by the MFT, which will consist of 36.2% of Fox’s Class B common stock, 31% of News Corp Class B common stock and less than 0.1% of the two companies’ Class A common stock.

In the six month period following the transactions, Prudence, Elisabeth and James will sell their “de minimis personal holdings” in Fox and News Corp. to ensure they have no direct or indirect interest in the companies.

They also will be subject to a long-term standstill agreement preventing them and their affiliates from acquiring shares of Fox and News Corp. and taking certain other actions with respect to the companies.

Lachlan will have sole voting control of LGC Holdco through his appointed managing director. The term of the trust will run through 2050. Rupert Murdoch will continue in his role as chairman emeritus.

More to come…