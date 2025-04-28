Billboard Names Mike Van First CEO in Music Magazine’s 131-Year History

Current editorial director Hannah Karp will report to Van following his promotion from president of Billboard

For the first time in its 131-year history, Billboard has a chief executive. Billboard on Monday announced that Mike Van, the music magazine’s president, has been promoted to CEO.

Van will “oversee both the business and editorial teams” as part of his new role, Billboard said, while editorial director Hannah Karp will report to him directly; Van will report to Penske media chairman and CEO Jay Penske.

“In this position, Van will oversee Billboard’s global brand footprint in 15 countries, along with all aspects of strategy, revenue, business operations, live experiences, international licensing and brand partnerships,” Billboard said in its announcement.

Alex Mahon
Read Next
Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon to Step Down This Summer After 8 Years

Van has been with Billboard since 2018 and was named president in 2022. Prior to Billboard, Van worked at Electronic Arts, Pandora and Complex.

“Mike is a one-of-a-kind leader, visionary and partner,” Penske said in a statement. “His passion for the Billboard brand and clear vision for its future has always set him apart. Mike has fostered a collaborative environment with a team committed to building a formidable global business – innovating and trailblazing at every level.”

Since becoming president of Billboard, Van has driven “double-digit revenue growth” and expanded the band’s “global presence,” the company said in its release, without offering more specifics on sales. Billboard, which launched in 1894, is one of several media brands under the Penske umbrella, including Deadline, the Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Rolling Stone.

Read Next
Big Tech's Bear Market: 3 Things to Watch After $2.7 Trillion in Value Is Erased

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

Comments