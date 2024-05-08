As part of its expanded campaign to partner with top music artists, AMC Theaters will be hosting listening parties for Billie Eilish’s new album “Hit Me Hard and Soft” in 43 cities nationwide, presented by Apple.

The listening parties will be held on May 16 and 17 in Dolby Cinema auditoriums at 127 of AMC’s multiplexes, with tickets on sale for $5. The event will be held alongside larger listening parties at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 15 and the Kia Forum in Inglewood on May 16.

The partnership between Eilish and AMC is the latest made by the theater chain after it released concert films from Taylor Swift and Beyonce last year that helped mitigate the box office damage done by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. AMC has expanded its distribution team as it plans more partnerships with musicians, including more listening parties in the future.

“There is a lot of interest in the movie industry collectively based on what we have pulled off for Taylor and Beyonce,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said on an earnings call on Wednesday. “This is not a concert film. It’s a new album release that they have put some visuals to.”

Earlier this year, Eilish became the youngest two-time Academy Award winner in history after receiving the Oscar for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?,” which appeared on the smash hit film “Barbie.” She won her first Oscar in 2022 for the theme to the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” She is set to tour North America this fall in support of “Hit Me Hard and Soft” followed by tours of Australia and Europe in 2025.