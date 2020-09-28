A feature documentary on pop star Billie Eilish titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” is coming to Apple TV+ and theaters in February 2021, Eilish and Apple announced Monday.

The film is directed by R.J. Cutler, who directed “The War Room” and the recent “Belushi,” and it charts the short but meteoric rise of the teenage Eilish, including the release of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and its numerous Grammy wins.

The documentary is from Apple Original Films in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Also Read: 'No Time to Die': Listen to Billie Eilish's Theme Song for 25th James Bond Movie Here (Audio)

Even before the pandemic broke out, Eilish has had a gigantic 2020. Her debut album won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys in January. She then performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars in February. And she finally dropped the title track for the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” even though the release of that film has been delayed until November.

Eilish posted a brief teaser for “The World’s A Little Blurry” on her Instagram Monday, which you can see below: