In brief remarks before a performance of her song “My Future” at Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish said President Trump was “destroying our country” and urged listeners to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who’s building a team that’s sharing our values,” the Grammy award-winning artist said.

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives — and the world — depend on it, because they do,” Eilish continued. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.”

Watch Eilish’s full remarks, including her performance of “My Future” at the top of the screen, or watch it below: