Pop star Billie Eilish left her trademark baggy outfits at home and opted for an ultra-sexy, revealing look at her curves for a British Vogue lingerie cover shoot, a choice for which she expects to be a deemed a “hypocrite.”



In a candid interview with Vogue, Eilish opened up about gender power dynamics, her devotion to keeping control of her own image and her decision to work with Vogue to create a series of photos of her in a classic pin-up style, the antithesis of her brand. She fully expects to be called a hypocrite in some corners for choosing to do such a provocative shoot while speaking out against abusive men with songs like “Your Power.”



“‘You’re going to complain about being taken advantage of as a minor, but then you’re going to show your boobs?’ Yes I am, motherf–er!” she exclaimed to Vogue’s Laura Snapes. “I’m going to because there’s no excuse.”

Billie Eilish on the June cover of British Vogue wearing Gucci.



“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f— it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that,” she said. “Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”



The colorful, loose attire she’s worn since first exploding into the pop world with “Bad Guy” led her to become seen as an antidote to the image of the sexually provocative pop star, a reputation that she says was something that she never personally pushed for. Just like the Vogue shoot, Eilish has always shaped her image for her own personal interests. That includes her decision to wear a corset in the shoot, arguably the most intensely debated article of women’s clothing for centuries.

In the interview, Eilish brings up a hypothetical question she expects to be leveled towards her: “‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?'” she says, foreseeing the comments she’ll receive about the photos.

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she says. “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f— it. If you feel like you look good, you look good.”

