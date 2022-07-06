“Billionaire Class,” a new one-hour drama hailing from Malcolm Spellman (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Bel-Air”) and Eric Haywood (“Manifest,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime”) is in development at Fox, TheWrap has confirmed.

The logline is as follows: “A brilliant but disillusioned billionaire’s executive assistant (Jo) teaches a charismatic, fast-talking street hustler (Miles) how to walk, talk and act like a billionaire in order to con her employer’s super-wealthy friends into using their money to help the less fortunate.” The series is billed as a “high-stakes wish-fulfillment drama, offering a complex vision of wealth, race and equity in America.”

Haywood and Spellman will serve as executive producers, reuniting since their time together on the same network as producers on “Empire,” starring Taraji P. Henson. The former will also write, while Ray Smith will co-produce. Executive producers are Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Eli Dansky under The 51 banner, Five All In The Fifth’s Douglas Banker, Trevor Engelson of Underground and Maurice “Mo” Marable.

Spellman is also the executive producer for the upcoming “Twin Territories” at Amazon, a new Bass Reeves series following the nation’s first Black Deputy Marshal. The developing project hails from Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s production company Revelations Entertainment. Haywood is currently co-executive producing “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which was just renewed for Season 3, to premiere in the fall.