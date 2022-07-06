FX’s breakout series “Reservation Dogs” — from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi — will be back Aug. 3. In the first trailer for Season 2, we see the return of guest star Wes Studi as well as an appearance by “Will & Grace” Emmy winner Megan Mullally.

The half-hour comedy, which also streams on FX on Hulu, follows four Indigenous teens (played by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor) who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma and dream of relocating to the mythic land of California. The series’ sophomore season picks up with Jacobs’ Elora making the trek to the promised land with the leader of a rival gang, Jackie (Elva Guerra).

In a brief clip shown in the trailer, Elora confirms to Mullally’s character that they’re running away, to which Mullally responds, “Damn, I’m so jealous.” Meanwhile, Bear (Woon-A-Tai) struggles with his absentee father and a new gig working. At the same time, Willie Jack (Alexis) believes the curse she put on Jackie is causing the town to fall apart. The show “has curses and catfish, dance numbers and trust falls, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world,” according to its logline.

Holding fast to Waititi’s penchant for physical comedy, the trailer also shows several wacky scenarios, including one featuring a Zoltar-esque fortune teller. There’s also plenty of heart, with touching moments depicted between the core friend group.

“Reservation Dogs” was hailed by critics and viewers alike upon its premiere last year, holding a 98% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. It won an AFI Award for TV Program of the Year and was nominated at the Golden Globes, TCA Awards and the Gotham Awards. The comedy is also poised to garner Emmy nominations next week.

“Having an all-Indigenous room helped us not be afraid to go hard and tell the truth and also to be funny and push the envelope,” Harjo said at the 2021 TCAs.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below above.