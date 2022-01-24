Ratings: Bills-Chiefs OT NFL Barnburner Hands Huge Audience to ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

All three Sunday CW shows — including ”Legends of the Hidden Temple“ season finale — got a 0.0 rating among adults 18-49

It’s important to note here that, due to the nature of live sports, the below initial Nielsen numbers for CBS should be considered subject to significant adjustment. We will not have a thorough and accurate picture of CBS’ Sunday night dominance until final Nielsen numbers, including out-of-home viewing, become available tomorrow. We’ve included the earliest-available numbers for CBS below simply as a preliminary snapshot of the network’s primetime dominance last night.

Sunday’s wild Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs game was one not soon to be forgotten — especially by producers of “NCIS: Hawai’i.” The freshman drama drew a whopping 9.3 million total viewers last night following the overtime AFC barnburner.

For now: CBS was first in ratings with a 7.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 28.7 million, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4 rating. ABC was second in total viewers with 3.4 million, NBC was third with 1.8 million.

For ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.4 rating and 4.7 million total viewers. At 8, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” got a 0.4 rating and 4 million total viewers. “Supermarket Sweep” at 9 received a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” closed out primetime with a 0.3 rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

NBC’s primetime was buoyed early on by some late-running NFL coverage. The network’s only original program of the evening was a “Dateline Sunday” episode at 10, which drew a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million viewers. The hour was coded a special, as were the earlier reruns.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 682,000, airing all reruns.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.0 and in total viewers with 345,000. All three shows settled for a 0.0 rating among adults 18-49. None of them were reruns. The “Legends of the Hidden Temple” season finale at 8 managed 226,000 total viewers. That was more than two episodes of “Two Sentence Horror Stories” averaged. The first, at 9, had 203,000 total viewers. The second episode at 9:30 got just 173,000.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.