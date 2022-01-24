NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS

Ratings: Bills-Chiefs OT NFL Barnburner Hands Huge Audience to ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

by | January 24, 2022 @ 10:50 AM

All three Sunday CW shows — including ”Legends of the Hidden Temple“ season finale — got a 0.0 rating among adults 18-49

Sunday’s wild Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs game was one not soon to be forgotten — especially by producers of “NCIS: Hawai’i.” The freshman drama drew a whopping 9.3 million total viewers last night following the overtime AFC barnburner.

It’s important to note here that, due to the nature of live sports, the below initial Nielsen numbers for CBS should be considered subject to significant adjustment. We will not have a thorough and accurate picture of CBS’ Sunday night dominance until final Nielsen numbers, including out-of-home viewing, become available tomorrow. We’ve included the earliest-available numbers for CBS below simply as a preliminary snapshot of the network’s primetime dominance last night.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Media Mergers Bounced Back in 2021, Signaling Even More Deals This Year | Charts
Abbott Elementary

How ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Made the Honor Roll in Ratings
Walker

Ratings: CBS Comedies – and The CW’s ‘Walker’ – Hit Season Highs in Total Viewers
jason miller gettr

Why Gettr Is Struggling to Get Traction (or Trump to Sign Up)
squid game netflix

As Netflix’s U.S. Growth Peaks and Stock Tumbles, Will Foreign Subscribers Come to the Rescue?
The Amazing Race

Ratings: ‘The Amazing Race’ Rises, but NBC Finishes First Again With ‘Chicago’ Shows
coda

Last Year’s Sundance Boasted Record Film Sales – But Did They Pay Off?
gaming call of duty

Game Over? Why Sony and Nintendo Won’t Try to 1-Up Microsoft-Activision Deal | Analysis
STAR TREK: PRODIGY

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Beams Into Top 10 Most In-Demand New Shows List
Chip and Joanna Gaines

Magnolia’s ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ Smashes All DIY Network Ratings Records in Debut
FBI

Ratings: CBS Tops Tuesday in Total Viewers, Despite Airing All Reruns