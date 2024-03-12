Billy Baldwin hit back Tuesday at actress and “Sliver” costar Sharon Stone for alleging that producer Robert Evans pressured her to sleep with the actor to increase the “chemistry” on their 1993 movie.

In a lengthy post on X, Baldwin said that contrary to Stone’s comments, made on a Tuesday episode of Louis Theroux’s podcast, the “Basic Instinct” star actually made moves on him, which he said he shot down.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?” he wrote.

The 61-year-old actor alleged in his post that Stone had told her friend Janice Dickinson after he screen tested for “Sliver” that she was going to “make him fall so hard for me, it’s going to make his head spin.”

Baldwin also warned Stone, “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin, but I’ve kept quiet.

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend,” Baldwin continued. He then pondered whether or not he should write a tell-all in response to Stone’s allegations.

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?” he wrote. “That might be fun.”

Sharon Stone in her famous explicit scene from 1992’s “Basic Instinct”

TheWrap reported earlier Tuesday that Stone had alleged “Sliver” producer Evans had called her from the set into his office to implore her to sleep with Baldwin, which she refused.

Stone explained on the podcast of Evans: “He’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better.

“And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.

“And if I could sleep with Billy, then we’d have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him, then that would save the movie,” she continued. “The real problem with the movie was me, because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f–k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight ass.”

Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin in “Silver” (Paramount Pictures)

Stone said she was insulted by Evans’ demand, as she had just come from costarring with Michael Douglas in 1992’s “Basic Instinct,” which turned her into a huge star.

“I didn’t have to f–k Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up,” she explained. “Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to f–k people’ business.”

Baldwin went on to marry Chynna Phillips and has appeared in a series of other movies including 2005’s acclaimed “The Squid and The Whale.”

Stone previously hinted at the alleged “Sliver” incident in her 2021 memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” but didn’t name Baldwin or Evans, who died in 2019 at age 89

“Now you think if I f–k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed,” she wrote, “I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f–k him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so.”

But, “This was not a popular response. I was considered difficult.”

A representative for Stone did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Baldwin’s post.