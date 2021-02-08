Billy Brown, ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star, Dies at 68

Billy Brown, the patriarch at the center of Discovery’s “Alaskan Bush People,” has died at the age of 68.

“We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing,” the network said in a statement. “He has been part of the [Discovery] family for years – a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

According to People, Brown’s son, Bear, announced the news on his private Instagram account. Bear said in the post that his father died Sunday night after suffering a seizure.

'Attack of the Murder Hornets' Doc Buzzes to Discovery+ (Exclusive)

“He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well,” he wrote. “We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!”

“Alaskan Bush People,” which debuted in 2014, documents the lives of the Brown family, born and raised in the Alaskan wilderness with minimal contact with modern society. Season 12 finished airing last year.