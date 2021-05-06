Billy Crudup to Star in Apple Dramedy ‘Hello Tomorrow’ Set in a ‘Retro-Future World’

Billy Crudup will star in “Hello Tomorrow!,” a 10-episode, half-hour dramedy ordered to series at Apple TV+, the streaming service said Thursday.

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares, per Apple’s description.

Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

“Hello Tomorrow!” is created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (“Bloodline,” “The Money”), who executive produce alongside director Jonathan Entwistle and Crudup, as well as Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein through their banner Mortal Media.

The dramedy hails from MRC Television.

Crudup currently stars in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which will return for its second season this year. He earned an Emmy Award and Critics Choice Award, as well as a SAG nomination, for his role as Cory Ellison in the drama’s first season.

“Hello Tomorrow!” marks the latest collaboration between Apple and MRC Television, the studio behind the upcoming Apple original series “Shining Girls,” starring Elisabeth Moss, and the limited series “The Shrink Next Door,” which stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.