Rose Byrne has no patience for cheese puffs or her husband in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming 1980s aerobics dramedy, “Physical.”

Set to debut on the streamer on June 18, the 10-episode series stars Byrne as a “quietly tortured” housewife with an acerbic inner monologue, who becomes a rising star in the world of aerobics. “The show tracks her journey from what we see in the pilot, where she sort of crosses this rubicon and discovers this new source of joy and power in her body,” Weisman said at a Television Critics Association panel for the show earlier this year.

Check out the trailer above, and read the full description for the series below.

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.

The series hails from “Almost Family” creator Annie Weisman and is produced by Tomorrow Studios. Weisman is creator, writer and showrunner, executive producing alongside Byrne and directors Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara and Sera Gamble also serve as executive producers.